Wildfire Watch: State wildfire breakdown

Brett Luna
Updated: June 16, 2020 09:41 PM
Created: June 16, 2020 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A number of wildfires continue to burn across New Mexico and in parts of southwest Colorado.

In New Mexico, two fires continue to burn in the southwestern part of the state in the Gila National Forest. The Tadpole Fire has burned almost 6,700 acres and is 25% contained and the Good Fire has burned more than 8,300 acres and is 50% contained.

Both fires started on June 6. as a result of a lightning strike.

In the northeastern part of the state, the Farm Camp Fire has burned almost 23,000 acres and is 90% contained.

North of Las Vegas, another wildfire began Tuesday morning.

“That is the Howler Fire. Right now it's estimated at about 50 acres.  Lightning is suspected in that fire, so we have multiple crews out there working to put that fire out and get a containment line around it very quickly,” said Wendy Mason, a spokesperson for the State Forestry Department.

Near the Montezuma and La Plata County line, the East Canyon Fire burns in southwest Colorado. The fire has burned almost 3,000 acres west of Durango and is 0% contained.

That fire is also the result of a lighting strike.

A smaller fire in northern Montezuma County has burned 35 acres.

An air quality alert is in place for Montezuma and La Plata counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

 


