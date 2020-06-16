Wildfire Watch: State wildfire breakdown

North of Las Vegas, another wildfire began Tuesday morning.

“That is the Howler Fire. Right now it's estimated at about 50 acres. Lightning is suspected in that fire, so we have multiple crews out there working to put that fire out and get a containment line around it very quickly,” said Wendy Mason, a spokesperson for the State Forestry Department.

Near the Montezuma and La Plata County line, the East Canyon Fire burns in southwest Colorado. The fire has burned almost 3,000 acres west of Durango and is 0% contained.

That fire is also the result of a lighting strike.

A smaller fire in northern Montezuma County has burned 35 acres.

An air quality alert is in place for Montezuma and La Plata counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday.