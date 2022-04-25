Wildfires prompt USPS to temporarily close some post offices in northern New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Wildfires prompt USPS to temporarily close some post offices in northern New Mexico

Wildfires prompt USPS to temporarily close some post offices in northern New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 25, 2022 12:11 PM
Created: April 25, 2022 12:10 PM

NEW MEXICO — The fast-moving wildfires in northern New Mexico have resulted in the closure of multiple post offices in the area. 

The following offices have been temporarily closed, with mail rerouted to the Las Vegas Post Office:

  • Buena Vista - 2191 State Highway 518, Buena Vista, NM 87712
  • Chacon - 26 State Highway 121, Chacon, NM 87713
  • Cleveland Main - 3177 State Highway 518, Cleveland, NM 87715
  • Guadalupita - 1447 State Highway 434, Guadalupita, NM 87722
  • Holman Main - 3543 State Highway 518, Holman, NM 87723
  • Mora - 401 Main St, Mora, NM 87732
  • Ocate - 1730 State Highway 120, Ocate, NM 87734
  • Rainsville - 42 County Road A029, Rainsville, NM 87736
  • Rociada - 302 New Mexico Highway 105, Rociada, NM, 87742
  • Sapello - 1007 NM Highway 518, Sapello, NM 87745

Customers from these offices are directed to go to the Las Vegas Post Office (1001 Douglas Ave, Las Vegas, NM, 87701) to pick up their mail. The office is open Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Saturday: 9 a.m. – noon. The office is closed Sunday.

The following office has been temporarily closed, with mail rerouted to the Wagon Mound Post Office:

  • Ojo Feliz - 138 San Isidro Rd, Ojo Feliz, NM 87735

Customers from this office are directed to go to the Wagon Mound Post Office (504 Railroad Ave, Wagon Mound, NM 87752) to pick up their mail. The office is open Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and on Sat: 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. The office is closed Sunday.

All customers must provide identification to get their mail.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Calf Canyon Fire and Hermits Peak Fire combine; 56,478 acres burned, 12% contained
Calf Canyon Fire and Hermits Peak Fire combine; 56,478 acres burned, 12% contained
Cerro Pelado Fire: 3,445 acres, 0% contained
Cerro Pelado Fire: 3,445 acres, 0% contained
Governor addresses wildfires across New Mexico, calls for fireworks ban
Governor addresses wildfires across New Mexico, calls for fireworks ban
Annual South Valley Pride Day returns for first time since pandemic
Annual South Valley Pride Day returns for first time since pandemic
Wildfires prompt USPS to temporarily close some post offices in northern New Mexico
Wildfires prompt USPS to temporarily close some post offices in northern New Mexico