Wildfires prompt USPS to temporarily close some post offices in northern New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 25, 2022 12:11 PM
Created: April 25, 2022 12:10 PM
NEW MEXICO — The fast-moving wildfires in northern New Mexico have resulted in the closure of multiple post offices in the area.
The following offices have been temporarily closed, with mail rerouted to the Las Vegas Post Office:
Customers from these offices are directed to go to the Las Vegas Post Office (1001 Douglas Ave, Las Vegas, NM, 87701) to pick up their mail. The office is open Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Saturday: 9 a.m. – noon. The office is closed Sunday.
The following office has been temporarily closed, with mail rerouted to the Wagon Mound Post Office:
Customers from this office are directed to go to the Wagon Mound Post Office (504 Railroad Ave, Wagon Mound, NM 87752) to pick up their mail. The office is open Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and on Sat: 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. The office is closed Sunday.
All customers must provide identification to get their mail.
