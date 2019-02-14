$10,000 reward offered for information on Valentine's Day murder cold case
Marian Camacho
February 14, 2019 12:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The FBI is increasing the reward for information on a cold case out of Counselor, N.M. by tenfold.
75-year-old Wilson Joe Chiquito was beaten to death in his home on the Navajo Indian Reservation on Valentine's Day in 2014.
The reward in the case has been increased from $1,000 to $10,000.
“Somebody knows who killed this innocent, defenseless man,” James Langenberg, Special Agent in Charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division, said. “It’s time for justice to be served and the person or persons who did this crime to be held responsible. His family and loved ones deserve it.”
The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Chiquito's death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Albuquerque FBI Field Office at 505-889-1300.
