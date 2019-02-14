$10,000 reward offered for information on Valentine's Day murder cold case | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

$10,000 reward offered for information on Valentine's Day murder cold case

Wilson Joe Chiquito Wilson Joe Chiquito | 

Marian Camacho
February 14, 2019 12:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The FBI is increasing the reward for information on a cold case out of Counselor, N.M. by tenfold.

Advertisement

75-year-old Wilson Joe Chiquito was beaten to death in his home on the Navajo Indian Reservation on Valentine's Day in 2014.

The reward in the case has been increased from $1,000 to $10,000.

“Somebody knows who killed this innocent, defenseless man,” James Langenberg, Special Agent in Charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division, said. “It’s time for justice to be served and the person or persons who did this crime to be held responsible. His family and loved ones deserve it.”

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Chiquito's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albuquerque FBI Field Office at 505-889-1300.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 14, 2019 12:04 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

No one hurt after Cleveland High student fired shot inside school
No one hurt after Cleveland High student fired shot inside school
Controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate
Controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate
Racist notes left at Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque
Racist notes left at Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque
Minimum wage bill passes through NM House
Minimum wage bill passes through NM House
Bio-waste falls onto road in NE Albuquerque
Bio-waste falls onto road in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement




No one hurt after Cleveland High student fired shot inside school
No one hurt after Cleveland High student fired shot inside school
New Mexico governor urges action on gun background checks
New Mexico governor urges action on gun background checks
$10,000 reward offered for information on Valentine's Day murder cold case
Wilson Joe Chiquito
Senate confirms William Barr as attorney general
William Barr
Southwest to offer daily flights from Albuquerque to San Jose
Southwest to offer daily flights from Albuquerque to San Jose