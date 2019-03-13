Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
LOGAN, N.M. - Forceful wind pushed a train off its tracks in Eastern New Mexico Wednesday.
According to New Mexico State Police, the train derailed near State Road 469 near Logan. 26 railcars spilled onto the ground below.
State Police say the wind was a main contributing factor.
No one was injured in the derailment.
State Police on scene of a #trainderailment on SR 469 near Logan, NM involving 26 rail cars. No injuries reported. Wind was contributing factor in crash. pic.twitter.com/Qp6pzr0ee1— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 13, 2019
