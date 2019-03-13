Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below | KOB 4
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below

Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below

Marian Camacho
March 13, 2019 01:35 PM

LOGAN, N.M. - Forceful wind pushed a train off its tracks in Eastern New Mexico Wednesday.

According to New Mexico State Police, the train derailed near State Road 469 near Logan. 26 railcars spilled onto the ground below.

State Police say the wind was a main contributing factor.

No one was injured in the derailment.

