Wind damages roof of historic family home

Esther Ortiz and her sister Eloise Spradley had drove out to their childhood home from Albuquerque. They went out to go through old boxes and visit their mothers grave for the first time since she passed earlier this year.

Hours after heading back home to Albuquerque they got the call that the roof had been crumpled up and tossed by the wind just hours after leaving.

"It's a shock and a sadness then you start thinking well how are we going to fix this. this is bigger than us," said Eloise Spradley.

The history you may not be able to see now. It was not only home to eleven Ortiz family children but when it was built in the early 1900's it was a convent.

Spradley said it was the St. Rita's Parish, and three others before that.

"This was the chapel where the priest would have mass but it is of course now a bedroom," said Ortiz. "I have a deed that tells me exactly when what and where."

The catholic faith still showcased on the walls and bookshelves, perhaps someone somewhere was watching. The wind took off the roof but left behind the ceiling.

The sisters know it could've been much worse. Even still, they're worried about covering the ceiling before it rains it and damages it further.

"I don't think we're anywhere close to saying hang it up," said Spradley. "Emotionally we most definitely are not."

They're not giving up. Even in various states of disrepair, they're hoping to find help to restore their home.

If anyone is interested in helping you can reach out to ortizlois63@gmail.com