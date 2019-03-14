Wind wreaks havoc across New Mexico | KOB 4
Advertisement

Wind wreaks havoc across New Mexico

Wind completely crumples shed in Alamogordo. Wind completely crumples shed in Alamogordo. | 

Marian Camacho
March 14, 2019 08:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Wind wreaked havoc across New Mexico Wednesday toppling semi-trucks and trees, ripping off roof shingles and even pushing a train off its tracks.

Advertisement

KOB viewers from around the state sent in startling pictures of the aftermath.

Xcel Energy, which services a large portion of southeastern New Mexico, says it has 137 crews working through the region affected by the extreme wind event.

Xcel Energy officials say the damage generated a total of 2,580 service jobs, 1,000 of which are individual service jobs to restore power.

A total of 121,000 customers lost service during the storm. Power has since been restored to about 62-percent of those affected.

Downed power lines should be reported by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Click here to view the Xcel Energy outage map.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 14, 2019 08:52 AM
Created: March 14, 2019 08:37 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teens steal cough syrup from four stores in one day
Teens steal cough syrup from four stores in one day
UNMH prepared for surge of migrants needing medical care
UNMH prepared for surge of migrants needing medical care
Defunct program could cost Albuquerque hundreds of thousands of dollars
Defunct program could cost Albuquerque hundreds of thousands of dollars
Grounded Boeing 737 Max planes may impact Sunport
Grounded Boeing 737 Max planes may impact Sunport
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
Advertisement




Alamogordo declares itself Second Amendment Sanctuary city
Alamogordo declares itself Second Amendment Sanctuary city
Wind wreaks havoc across New Mexico
Wind completely crumples shed in Alamogordo.
UNMH prepared for surge of migrants needing medical care
UNMH prepared for surge of migrants needing medical care
Teens steal cough syrup from four stores in one day
Teens steal cough syrup from four stores in one day
House passes $12 counteroffer on minimum wage increase
House passes $12 counteroffer on minimum wage increase