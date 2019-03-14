Wind wreaks havoc across New Mexico
|
Marian Camacho
March 14, 2019 08:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Wind wreaked havoc across New Mexico Wednesday toppling semi-trucks and trees, ripping off roof shingles and even pushing a train off its tracks.
KOB viewers from around the state sent in startling pictures of the aftermath.
Xcel Energy, which services a large portion of southeastern New Mexico, says it has 137 crews working through the region affected by the extreme wind event.
Xcel Energy officials say the damage generated a total of 2,580 service jobs, 1,000 of which are individual service jobs to restore power.
A total of 121,000 customers lost service during the storm. Power has since been restored to about 62-percent of those affected.
Downed power lines should be reported by calling 1-800-895-1999.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: March 14, 2019 08:52 AM
Created: March 14, 2019 08:37 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved