Wine, restaurant industries worry about long-term impact of slow reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's wine industry was not happy to hear that the state will remain in phase one of reopening.
The governor made the announcement Thursday during a press conference.
Wineries fear the delay will put their businesses at risk of closure.
"It could have a really huge impact," said Sam Aragon, New Mexico Wine board member.
Other businesses that can reopen in phase two include bars, theaters and non-tribal casinos.
In addition to putting reopenings on hold, the governor did not allow businesses to increase their capacity.
The New Mexico Restaurant Association does not believe operating at half-capacity is sustainable.
"Businesses and restaurants were built to work at 100 percent and so it's very difficult for us," said Carol Wright, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association. "We're trying to bring back as many employees as we possibly can, and we're also trying to keep our employees working and it's hard."
The governor said the public can help the state move into phase two by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible.
