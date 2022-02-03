Wing commander reflects on Operation Allies Welcome

"Those kids will remember this as a very significant emotional experience the rest of their lives," Gabrielli said.

The vast majority of Afghan refugees at military bases across the country have been resettled.

"I'm probably in the twilight of my career, but in my 33 years, it's the best mission I've ever done, Gabrielli said. "There's even some airmen that have talked about going to visit those families when they come out. So, this is unlike any other mission, in that they are tied into the people that they took care of."

Their journey will also be forever documented in D.C.

"There's a lot of art, these people created a lot of murals, a lot of that art is going to go to the Smithsonian now," Gabrielli said.

The U.S. has welcomed more than 76,000 Afghan refugees to the U.S. through Operation Allies Welcome.