Winter blast strikes northern New Mexico
Ryan Laughlin
February 19, 2019 05:18 PM
RATON, N.M.- Northern New Mexico was hit with winter weather Tuesday.
New Mexico Department of Transportation crews worked around the clock to make sure I-25 was manageable for drivers.
While the interstate was mostly clear, officials warned that secondary roads could be tricky to navigate.
“Raton Pass is one of them. That's always one of our main areas that always gets hit,” said Yvonne Aragon with NMDOT. “The other area is between Cimarron and Colfax. That stretch of road is also severely snowpacked and icy."
A crew from KOB 4 traveled through Raton Pass Tuesday afternoon. They said snow was still coming down, but the roads were passable.
