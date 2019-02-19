Winter blast strikes northern New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Winter blast strikes northern New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
February 19, 2019 05:18 PM

RATON, N.M.- Northern New Mexico was hit with winter weather Tuesday.

Advertisement

New Mexico Department of Transportation crews worked around the clock to make sure I-25 was manageable for drivers.

While the interstate was mostly clear, officials warned that secondary roads could be tricky to navigate.

“Raton Pass is one of them. That's always one of our main areas that always gets hit,” said Yvonne Aragon with NMDOT. “The other area is between Cimarron and Colfax. That stretch of road is also severely snowpacked and icy."

A crew from KOB 4 traveled through Raton Pass Tuesday afternoon. They said snow was still coming down, but the roads were passable.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: February 19, 2019 05:18 PM
Created: February 19, 2019 04:35 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Advertisement




Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads