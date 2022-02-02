Winter storm hits Santa Fe, prompting closures

Griffin Rushton
Updated: February 02, 2022 06:26 PM
Created: February 02, 2022 04:45 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Northern New Mexico has been getting a lot of snow during this storm. KOB 4’s Griffin Rushton has been surveying the conditions since Tuesday.
It was a very quiet afternoon in Santa Fe. In fact, the sun came out a little bit Wednesday afternoon and warmed things up. Despite the calm conditions, downtown Santa Fe has been a ghost town.
KOB 4 talked to a few tourists from Texas who say they were surprised how quiet the plaza was considering it’s the heart of ski season.
“I did think it would be a lot busier. We’re from Dallas and so we thought you all would be better prepared for this, but it’s gorgeous and I think people should be out here for sure,” said Dena Jackson.
A lot of businesses were spooked by the storm too. KOB 4 spotted nearly a dozen signs saying shops were closed or closing early Wednesday.
One woman said there just aren’t enough customers to stay open, but others said they didn’t want to risk getting stuck in the snow. One business owner said he’d rather wait to see how the storm plays out.
“Well I just got up this morning and there isn’t that much snow,” said Joshua Adair, owner of Santa Fe Hemp. “It’s just another day, yeah, it’d have to be a lot more of it you know, give me 2 feet.”
A few business owners believe the ongoing staffing shortages are another reason why so many shops were closed.
