Winter storm hits Santa Fe, prompting closures

A lot of businesses were spooked by the storm too. KOB 4 spotted nearly a dozen signs saying shops were closed or closing early Wednesday.

One woman said there just aren’t enough customers to stay open, but others said they didn’t want to risk getting stuck in the snow. One business owner said he’d rather wait to see how the storm plays out.

“Well I just got up this morning and there isn’t that much snow,” said Joshua Adair, owner of Santa Fe Hemp. “It’s just another day, yeah, it’d have to be a lot more of it you know, give me 2 feet.”

A few business owners believe the ongoing staffing shortages are another reason why so many shops were closed.

STORM WATCH

