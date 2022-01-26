Winter storm moves across New Mexico overnight

KOB 4
Updated: January 26, 2022 08:39 AM
Created: January 26, 2022 08:02 AM
NEW MEXICO – The Land of Enchantment turned snowy overnight as a winter storm moved into the area and brought snow to many parts of the state.
Some schools were reporting closures and delays Wednesday morning following the storm. The storm was expected to bring 3-to-7 inches of snow and wind to the east mountains – near Edgewood – and the northern mountains – north of Santa Fe, near Las Vegas – causing treacherous conditions.
The National Weather Service is warning of slick and hazardous driving conditions across parts of eastern New Mexico due to the snowfall and reduced visibility. A winter storm warning was issued for the northeastern highlands and parts of San Miguel County through 11 a.m.
Griffin Rushton was in the east mountains and Brianna Wilson was in the northern mountains with live team storm coverage Wednesday morning. Brett Luna also took a look at the storm during the morning weather forecast.
Live statewide road conditions are available any time at kob.com/traffic.
Click the video above to view team storm coverage from Brianna and Griffin.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company