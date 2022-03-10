Winter storm expected to bring widespread snow Thursday night

Eddie Garcia
Updated: March 10, 2022 03:50 PM
Created: March 10, 2022 01:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Old Man Winter is rearing its head again as snow in northern New Mexico is expected to push southward.
Snow began early Thursday in northern New Mexico and spread out. Snowfall could range from 2-4 inches in Santa Fe to 4-7 inches in Taos and as much as 16 inches in higher elevation areas.
As the storm moves south, areas such as Gallup, Grants and the Albuquerque metro area will be affected before the snow moves into southeast New Mexico locations such as Roswell, Ruidoso and Clovis by Friday.
All the while, red flag alerts are posted for southwestern New Mexico where conditions will be drier.
Eddie Garcia has his full forecast and storm track. Click the video above to view the full forecast.
STORM WATCH
