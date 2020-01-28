Winter storms boost snowpack in New Mexico

Quick-moving storms that moved across the state in January helped add to the snowpack.

“If you chart like where we should be at this point of year compared to where we were at last year, the year before that, the year before that, we're faring well," Anderson said.

Anderson acknowledges it’s tough to predict how the rest of the season unfold, but he said it’s not all dependent on snowfall.

“The main thing is this time of year, since we're already doing decently with the snowpack, we want to keep our temperatures cold so that we can preserve that snowpack going into March,” Anderson said. “If we can do that, we'll be OK."

A good snowpack is important come fire season.

"If we have an early warm up, we'll have an early run off season and then that expands our fire weather season,” Anderson said.

Generally, if there is an early runoff, there is a greater threat for fires.

"The longer we can hold on to that snowpack into the fire season, the shorter the window for significant fire activity,” Anderson said.

Fire season typically begins in March and lasts through June.