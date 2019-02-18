Wintry weather hits parts of New Mexico, more on the way
February 18, 2019 09:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Temperatures are down in many parts of the state Monday as a wintry storm moves through.
All of northern New Mexico, with the exception of the Albuquerque metro area, is posted for winter storm warnings with significant snowfall expected in the higher elevations.
Another storm is on the way ---- watch the full forecast details in the video above.
