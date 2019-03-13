Wintry weather strikes parts of New Mexico, Colorado
Marian Camacho
March 13, 2019 09:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Wintry weather has hit parts of New Mexico dropping snow and prompting dozens of cancellations and delays across the state.
In Santa Fe, schools were canceled for the day due to the difficult driving conditions caused by the snow.
New Mexico Department of Transportation has posted difficult driving conditions across the state as the weather continues to create problems on the roads.
