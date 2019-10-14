Witness feared for her life after deadly shooting in Roswell

According to Roswell police, Doram Jr. was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“We did have some witnesses tell us that they believe there was possibly an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles," said Roswell Police Department public information officer Todd Wildermuth.

A woman said she was on her way to Carlsbad when she saw the shooting unfold.

“I seen the suspect pull out a gun from the black SUV and he just opened fire against the maroon car,” the woman said.

The woman, fearing for her own life, said she called 911.

“I was the only witness and he knew I was the only person that seen him, so it scared me that he would shoot at us or something,” she said.

Police have not caught the shooter.

Roswell police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call.

Sunday's homicide was the fifth in Roswell in 2019.