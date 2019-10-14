Witness feared for her life after deadly shooting in Roswell | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Witness feared for her life after deadly shooting in Roswell

Faith Egbuonu
October 14, 2019 05:29 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- A family is heartbroken, and searching for answers after a loved one was killed.

Advertisement

Stefon Doram Jr. was shot and killed in Roswell Sunday.

“We would like to know who did this and why," said Doram Jr.'s aunt, Michelle.

According to Roswell police, Doram Jr. was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“We did have some witnesses tell us that they believe there was possibly an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles," said Roswell Police Department public information officer Todd Wildermuth.

A woman said she was on her way to Carlsbad when she saw the shooting unfold.

“I seen the suspect pull out a gun from the black SUV and he just opened fire against the maroon car,” the woman said.

The woman, fearing for her own life, said she called 911.

“I was the only witness and he knew I was the only person that seen him, so it scared me that he would shoot at us or something,” she said.

Police have not caught the shooter.

Roswell police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call.

Sunday's homicide was the fifth in Roswell in 2019.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: October 14, 2019 05:29 PM
Created: October 14, 2019 04:06 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Witness feared for her life after deadly shooting in Roswell
Witness feared for her life after deadly shooting in Roswell
APD: Man shot, killed by SWAT officers in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed by SWAT officers in NE Albuquerque
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
30 years later: Bowling alley massacre still unsolved
Key witness hopes Nehemiah Griego will be held accountable
Key witness hopes Nehemiah Griego will be held accountable
New Mexico officially celebrates its first Indigenous Peoples' Day
New Mexico officially celebrates its first Indigenous Peoples' Day
Advertisement



Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home
City pays out $2.3 million in settlements
City pays out $2.3 million in settlements
Mother desperate to recover necklace stolen from daughter's urn
Mother desperate to recover necklace stolen from daughter's urn
Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing
Uptown Transit Center could eventually feature shops, housing
Rio Rancho teenagers go viral with song about suicide
Rio Rancho teenagers go viral with song about suicide