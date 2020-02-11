WNMU students to provide income tax filing assistance | KOB 4
WNMU students to provide income tax filing assistance

The Associated Press
Created: February 11, 2020 07:27 AM

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University students are set to offer tax help to seniors and low-income families in the southwest corner of the state.

The school announced students will begin the local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program this week.

The free service is for people whose household income is $56,000 or less and for those who are 65 years or older. The volunteers — university business and accounting students by day — are certified by the Internal Revenue Service and are trained to help taxpayers identify tax credits.

“Students get real-life tax preparation filing experience by participating in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program,” said Ashley Montenegro, the adjunct university instructor and certified public accountant who sponsors this program. “Students finish their degrees having filed 50 to 100 tax returns already.”


