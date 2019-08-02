Woman accused of abusing boy with down syndrome back in jail | KOB 4
Woman accused of abusing boy with down syndrome back in jail

Meg Hilling
August 02, 2019 05:13 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.- A woman who is accused of abusing a child with down syndrome is back in jail.

Authorities said Lindsey Moss violated her conditions of release.

Court documents show Moss got into an argument with 10-year-old Bricen Greenhaus’ grandmother at the Sam’s Club in Farmington.

Her conditions of release stated that she could not have contact with any witnesses in the case before the trial.

Bricen’s father said he’s relieved to know that Moss is behind bars.

“It's like a weight has been lifted off of our shoulders that has been building up for the past year,” Josh Greenhaus said.

Moss is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 8. Her legal team is trying to get the trial moved to a different venue.

Meg Hilling


August 02, 2019 05:13 PM
Created: August 02, 2019 04:05 PM

