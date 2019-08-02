Woman accused of abusing boy with down syndrome back in jail

Her conditions of release stated that she could not have contact with any witnesses in the case before the trial.

Bricen’s father said he’s relieved to know that Moss is behind bars.

“It's like a weight has been lifted off of our shoulders that has been building up for the past year,” Josh Greenhaus said.

Moss is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 8. Her legal team is trying to get the trial moved to a different venue.