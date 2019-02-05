Woman arrested for DWI after almost hitting man on motorcycle
Faith Egbuonu
February 05, 2019 10:29 PM
CARLSBAD, N.M. - Police say a woman faces DWI charges after she almost ran over a man on his motorcycle Saturday evening.
Jake Pedroza, the alleged victim, said the suspect made a U-turn, drove up near his driveway and began to argue with him and his friend.
"I noticed a black bumper right by my leg, and she almost ran into me. Luckily, I dodged it," Pedroza said.
Shortly after, police were called to the scene.
According to the police report, Cathalyne Lopez had a "strong odor of intoxicating liquor" on her breath and failed the standard field sobriety test.
Pedroza's friend, John Brassfield, posted a video on Facebook of the exchange with Lopez after the incident.
"It was crazy. I just couldn't understand why somebody would want to injure somebody, you know literally, on purpose, you know?" Brassfield said.
Lopez was arrested for DWI Saturday evening and released on bond Monday. KOB 4 reached out for her response but wasn't able to contact her.
Credits
Faith Egbuonu
Updated: February 05, 2019 10:29 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 07:56 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved