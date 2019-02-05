Woman arrested for DWI after almost hitting man on motorcycle | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman arrested for DWI after almost hitting man on motorcycle

Faith Egbuonu
February 05, 2019 10:29 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. - Police say a woman faces DWI charges after she almost ran over a man on his motorcycle Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Jake Pedroza, the alleged victim, said the suspect made a U-turn, drove up near his driveway and began to argue with him and his friend.

"I noticed a black bumper right by my leg, and she almost ran into me. Luckily, I dodged it," Pedroza said.

Shortly after, police were called to the scene.

According to the police report, Cathalyne Lopez had a "strong odor of intoxicating liquor" on her breath and failed the standard field sobriety test.

Pedroza's friend, John Brassfield, posted a video on Facebook of the exchange with Lopez after the incident. 

"It was crazy. I just couldn't understand why somebody would want to injure somebody, you know literally, on purpose, you know?" Brassfield said.

Lopez was arrested for DWI Saturday evening and released on bond Monday. KOB 4 reached out for her response but wasn't able to contact her.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: February 05, 2019 10:29 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 07:56 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother describes panic during Target shooting
Mother describes panic during Target shooting
Video posted online shows middle school students fighting
Video posted online shows middle school students fighting
APD: Explosion was caused by apparent suicide
APD: Explosion was caused by apparent suicide
Voters in APS district reject proposed tax increase
Voters in APS district reject proposed tax increase
Daycare workers found guilty in hot car death
Daycare workers found guilty in hot car death
Advertisement




Voters in APS district reject proposed tax increase
Voters in APS district reject proposed tax increase
The Latest: Trump urges America to 'choose greatness'
The Latest: Trump urges America to 'choose greatness'
NM lawmakers respond to the SOTU address
NM lawmakers respond to the SOTU address
Governor to withdraw majority of National Guard troops from border
Governor to withdraw majority of National Guard troops from border
Woman arrested for DWI after almost hitting man on motorcycle
Woman arrested for DWI after almost hitting man on motorcycle