Woman arrested for DWI after almost hitting man on motorcycle

Shortly after, police were called to the scene.

According to the police report, Cathalyne Lopez had a "strong odor of intoxicating liquor" on her breath and failed the standard field sobriety test.

Pedroza's friend, John Brassfield, posted a video on Facebook of the exchange with Lopez after the incident.

"It was crazy. I just couldn't understand why somebody would want to injure somebody, you know literally, on purpose, you know?" Brassfield said.

Lopez was arrested for DWI Saturday evening and released on bond Monday. KOB 4 reached out for her response but wasn't able to contact her.