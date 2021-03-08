Woman arrested for killing 11-year-old had recently been released from jail | KOB 4
Woman arrested for killing 11-year-old had recently been released from jail

Nathan O’Neal
Updated: March 08, 2021 05:20 PM
Created: March 08, 2021 04:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman arrested in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Valencia County was released from jail about a week prior. 

Police said 11-year-old Joseph Ray Hobbs was an innocent bystander who was caught in the middle of gunfire Saturday. 

Alexandria Tabora was booked into the Valencia County jail on a felony homicide charge.

Court records reveal Tabora was on probation after she pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and false imprisonment charges, a crime where she targeted the same home where Joseph was killed.

Police are still searching for two other suspects in the case: Santos Garcia and Erik Carrillo-Garcia.


