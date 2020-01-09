Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor

“We did have to breach into the front of the property and we did recover several electronic items as well as numerous pieces of evidence related to this case," Linson said.

Hong Juan Zhang was taken into custody—and faces a prostitution charge. Undercover officers said she is a massage therapist at the business. They claim she was "very demanding" when asking for tips for sex.

The search warrant said that Zhang told officer that the owner gets the money for massages, which is why she needed tips.

“We're here to help these victims that are being victimized by other people."

Zhang was the only person arrested Thursday, but Linson said the investigation is still active, and they will continue looking for others who may have been involved.

“After the search warrant today, we'll be looking at any evidence that we have that may lead us to individuals that may have victimized these people," Linson said.

Olivia Martinez, who works across the street from the massage parlor, said she had noticed strange things going on over the past few months.

"A lot of men, I've never seen any woman go over there, but a lot of men go over there," she said. "They never park at the business itself. They just - they either park in the back parking lot or other businesses."

She said she decided to check it out for herself.

"I was curious to what it was and I just wanted to peek in and see what she was wearing and it was leather dress that was like really short and high heels," Martinez said. "And there were was like red lights all around in there and I asked her how much a massage was and she said 'six dollars.'"