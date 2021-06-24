Woman arrested for shooting in Santa Fe park

The gun ended up in the hands of Addison's friend, who allegedly shot once toward the victim, missing her.

That man took off. He ended up near the Loretto Chapel in historic Downtown Santa Fe, where police shot and killed him.

Addison is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence for what happened at the Santa Fe Park.

When she was arrested, Addison reportedly told police she had just been released from jail on Tuesday.