Woman, child killed in two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40
The Associated Press
February 08, 2019 12:56 PM
MILAN, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a woman and a young child were killed in a two-vehicle cash Thursday on Interstate 40 in northwestern New Mexico.
The New Mexico State Police said an SUV, driven by 27-year-old Shannon Hosteen of Thoreau, rear-ended a big rig that was stopped because of another accident.
The identity of the child killed in the wreck wasn't released but the State Police said another young child was injured.
