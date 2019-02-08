Woman, child killed in two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 | KOB 4
Police have shut down the westbound I-40 flyover to southbound I-25 to investigate a crash
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman, child killed in two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40

Woman, child killed in two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40

The Associated Press
February 08, 2019 12:56 PM

MILAN, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a woman and a young child were killed in a two-vehicle cash Thursday on Interstate 40 in northwestern New Mexico.

Advertisement

The New Mexico State Police said an SUV, driven by 27-year-old Shannon Hosteen of Thoreau, rear-ended a big rig that was stopped because of another accident.        

The identity of the child killed in the wreck wasn't released but the State Police said another young child was injured.
 

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 08, 2019 12:56 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: Marjori Krebs involvement in Paul Krebs case
4 Investigates: Marjori Krebs involvement in Paul Krebs case
Police identify NE Albuquerque homicide victim
Police identify NE Albuquerque homicide victim
More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico
More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico
Feds say 10 people face charges in New Mexico drug probe
Feds say 10 people face charges in New Mexico drug probe
Man who killed 5 family members due in court
Man who killed 5 family members due in court
Advertisement




US-Mexico border arrests fall in January, 2nd straight drop
US-Mexico border arrests fall in January, 2nd straight drop
More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico
More than $11 million awarded to battle homelessness in New Mexico
Woman, child killed in two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40
Woman, child killed in two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40
Feds say 10 people face charges in New Mexico drug probe
Feds say 10 people face charges in New Mexico drug probe
New Mexico man sentenced for 6th DUI
New Mexico man sentenced for 6th DUI