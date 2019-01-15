Woman claims son lost toe at Four Corners' pool
January 15, 2019 06:23 PM
BLOOMFIELD, N.M.- A Farmington woman is suing the Bloomfield Family Aquatic Center.
Aubrea Danks claims her son lost a toe while going down a waterslide in July 2017.
"The next step would be to really gather as much information about what happened as we can from the city, moving forward through what we call the discovery process," said the family’s attorney, Shawn Cummings.
The attorney for the City of Bloomfield would not comment on the lawsuit because the city hasn’t been served yet.
However, the attorney stressed that the pool is safe.
