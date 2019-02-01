Woman goes without hot water for a week
February 01, 2019 07:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Dora Lovato makes a living taking care of other people. She has been recovering from an invasive surgery and has been without hot water for over a week.
"I went and go in the shower one day and in the water I almost froze, I was shivering all the way to work," Lovato said.
She called for the water heater to be repaired and began to talk to the workers every day.
Lovato told us nothing happened for a few days. At one point, workers might have gone to the wrong apartment for the repair.
Neighbors told us that Dora's not alone.
"The plumber left and everything, still we didn't have hot water til that Thursday. I kept calling five times in the day," one neighbor said.
Lovato called her nephew to try and relight the pilot light, but that wasn't the problem.
"Finally yesterday they came and checked the heater and they said we need a new heater but they had to order it," Lovato said.
That fix wasn't going to come until Monday, so KOB called the property managers at Rhino Realty.
Rhino Realty was suddenly able to find a hot water heater, and the plumbers to fix Lovato's problem, today.
Rhino Realty did give KOB a timeline of when they were in contact with Lovato. Everyone agrees the initial call for a repair came on Sunday, Jan. 27.
Rhino says Lovato was hard to get ahold of, and they made an appointment to come out on Jan. 30. That's when the plumber made the decision to replace the water heater. They say Lovato was unreachable yesterday and today.
Record of maintenance calls from Rhino Realty:
- 1/27/19 1:56 PM Sunday - work order was created by our 24-hour call center
- 1/27/19 2:03 PM Shannon spoke to Ms. Lovato - Ms. Lovato stated that her nephew was able to light the pilot Shannon told her we would send a plumber on 1/2819
- 1/29/19 After repeated calls the plumber was able to reach Ms. Lovato and made an appointment to come to the property on 1/30/19
- 1/30/19 Plumber inspected the water heater found that it needed to be replaced estimate went to owner at 9:23 AM and was approved at 12:00 Noon. Plumber was given the go-ahead to install a new water heater.
- 1/31/-2/1/19 Plumber attempted to call the tenant with no success.
- 2/1/19 - Plumber replace water heater expected ETA 4:00 PM
Updated: February 01, 2019 07:11 PM
Created: February 01, 2019 05:49 PM
