Woman goes without hot water for a week

Lovato told us nothing happened for a few days. At one point, workers might have gone to the wrong apartment for the repair.

Neighbors told us that Dora's not alone.

"The plumber left and everything, still we didn't have hot water til that Thursday. I kept calling five times in the day," one neighbor said.

Lovato called her nephew to try and relight the pilot light, but that wasn't the problem.

"Finally yesterday they came and checked the heater and they said we need a new heater but they had to order it," Lovato said.

That fix wasn't going to come until Monday, so KOB called the property managers at Rhino Realty.

Rhino Realty was suddenly able to find a hot water heater, and the plumbers to fix Lovato's problem, today.

Rhino Realty did give KOB a timeline of when they were in contact with Lovato. Everyone agrees the initial call for a repair came on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Rhino says Lovato was hard to get ahold of, and they made an appointment to come out on Jan. 30. That's when the plumber made the decision to replace the water heater. They say Lovato was unreachable yesterday and today.

Record of maintenance calls from Rhino Realty: