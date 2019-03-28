Police: Woman killed in 5 car pileup after stopping to help
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. - A 16-year-old driver has been charged with DUI and a 51-year-old woman is dead following a five-car pileup near Las Cruces.
It happened Wednesday evening on U.S. Highway 70 northeast of Las Cruces.
Police say the teenage girl crashed for unknown reasons and her car was blocking the left lane of the two-lane westbound road. 51-year-old Lorenza Nunez stopped to help and warn oncoming traffic. That's when police say three other vehicles crashed into the stopped vehicles, killing Nunez.
Two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The 16-year-old driver was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating drugs and careless driving.
Police believe the dark road and lack of lighting are contributing factors to the crash, but the crash remains under investigation with the help of State Police's Crash Reconstruction Unit.
