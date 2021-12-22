Woman killed in apparent homicide under investigation in Chaves County

Alex Ross
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. – Chaves County deputies are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide near Midway, around 20 minutes south of Roswell.
Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Miller Road, around 6 a.m., regarding a shooting call. The caller reported hearing shots fired.
Upon arriving, deputies found a woman dead inside a trailer on the property. Deputies are still working to identify the woman.
According to Charles Yslas, the undersheriff with the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, the actual cause of death is unconfirmed – pending a full autopsy. However, the case is being treated as a homicide.
Deputies are questioning several people and search warrants are being executed in connection with the death.
