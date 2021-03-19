Woman learns CPR in New Mexico, later saves 3-year-old boy

Trujillo had just trained for her certification with the Cloudcroft Fire Department ten days before this emergency. She quickly completed 65 compressions to his chest in about a minute.

"I felt his chest rise as I was doing CPR and that's when I took my hands off and he started to breathe, and move, barely," Trujillo said.

She stood by the boy, Anthony, as she talked to his mom with an interpreter's help. Trujillo was told Anthony had hit his head. After a few more minutes, he opened his eyes.

"The look on her face, the tears streaming down her face, exactly that..." Trujillo said. "I felt like that could have been one of my girls. My heart goes out to any mom... any mom."

Trujillo learned a life-saving skill in just a few hours by training with the fire department. She hopes others will take the time to learn, too.

"They will be in my prayers for a long time, and they will definitely be in my mind for a long time," she said. "I'm just glad to know they're doing OK."