Woman pays it forward despite being dealt a bad hand during pandemic

Tessa Mentus
Updated: April 24, 2020 10:35 PM
Created: April 24, 2020 09:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a double dose of bad luck for an Albuquerque woman.

Davida Trujillo's salon has been closed for more than a month due to the stay-at-home orders.

"It's been difficult because we had just hired a new girl, and so unfortunately she didn't qualify for the unemployment," Davida said. "But the rest of our staff has filed for unemployment and everybody is just taking it in stride."

On top of worrying about her salon and workers, Davida's daughter's senior year at Cibola High School was cut short. 

"Having being stripped from like graduation and powder puff, and my senior picnic, and even, like, walking the halls, and like, going and getting a drink before school, it's just the little stuff like that," Aidan said.

Davida wanted to do something special for Aidan and other seniors, so she joined the Adopt a Senior Facebook group.

"I uploaded an announcement, Aidan's announcement and her pictures, with a little bio, and she was adopted almost immediately, and it's just been a fun thing to see small things come in," Davida said.

Knowing what seniors are going through, Davida decided to adopt other students as well.

"People are rooting for them to succeed, and we recognize that they've lost so much, and we still want to recognize all of their hard work," she said.

As they look to the future, Davida can't wait to safely open her salon, and Aidan is ready to hug her friends again.

Until that happens, they hope others follow their lead by spreading goodwill.

"It doesn't have to be gifts, it can just be a letter, words of encouragement that you can send them, and it just really helps lift their spirits," Davida said.


