Woman raises money to purchase iPads for Rio Rancho hospital | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Woman raises money to purchase iPads for Rio Rancho hospital

Colton Shone
Updated: March 10, 2021 05:19 PM
Created: March 10, 2021 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  Henry Vallo and his wife contracted COVID-19 in November. She recovered, but Henry had to be hospitalized.

"When he was hospitalized, we kept thinking 'oh, he'll come home soon.' The weeks turned into months," said Vallo's daughter, Heidi Roibal.

The 79-year-old was placed on a ventilator in the ICU at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

Roibal says it was challenging for the family to keep in touch with her father.

"There was one iPad on the ICU, and it was constantly being scheduled," she said.

After that experience, Roibal decided to find a way to keep patients and their families better connected. She raised $3,000 to buy more tablets for the ICU.

Albuquerque's Computer Corner matched the purchase, and they were able to delivery 24 tablets to the hospital.

Roibal believes being able to stay connected with her grandfather has helped his recovery.

"Once he was able to be conscious, we showed him videos of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, we really think that was a pivot in his healing," she said.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Reopening Map: 7 counties now in Turquoise level, 7 counties in Green
Reopening Map: 7 counties now in Turquoise level, 7 counties in Green
2 additional suspects arrested in connection to death of 11-year-old boy
Mugshots for Santos Garcia (left) and Erik Carrillo-Garcia (right)
Pay it 4ward: Santo Domingo man recognized for his small acts of kindness
Pay it 4ward: Santo Domingo man recognized for his small acts of kindness
Authorities arrest person of interest in Sunport slayings in Missouri
Authorities arrest person of interest in Sunport slayings in Missouri
1 man dead after shooting near Coronado Mall
1 man dead after shooting near Coronado Mall