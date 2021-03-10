Woman raises money to purchase iPads for Rio Rancho hospital

"There was one iPad on the ICU, and it was constantly being scheduled," she said.

After that experience, Roibal decided to find a way to keep patients and their families better connected. She raised $3,000 to buy more tablets for the ICU.

Albuquerque's Computer Corner matched the purchase, and they were able to delivery 24 tablets to the hospital.

Roibal believes being able to stay connected with her grandfather has helped his recovery.

"Once he was able to be conscious, we showed him videos of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, we really think that was a pivot in his healing," she said.