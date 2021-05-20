Woman receives $13,000 bill for repayment of unemployment benefits

Worthington said she still hasn't been able to find work.

However, now she is being told she needs to pay the department back $2,300 a month.

"I mean at first I cried, and then I laughed," she said. "And I said this has got to be a mistake. Like this has just got to be a mistake."

Worthington's first payment was due in May, but she said she couldn't make the payment.

Worthington said she's tried reaching out to the department, but she's been unable to speak with an actual person.

"I don't think I should, in any way, be held responsible for it. If I went through the proper channels and filled out the paperwork, and they gave me the money, and then I used that money to survive the last year, I don't feel like I should owe that money back at all. If someone made a mistake. That's on them," she said.

KOB 4 reached out to the Department of Workforce Solutions, but did not hear back.