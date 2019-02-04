Woman reunites with New Mexico officer who saved her life

That's when officer Charlie White rushed to the scene.

"I pulled up and saw a babysitter standing on the front porch with this little blue limp baby that stopped breathing. She was hollering for help," Officer White said.

He performed CPR until she began to breathe on her own, then he left the scene.

Crystalin's mother, Kate Crinnion, said she was terrified when she got the call. She rushed to the hospital where her daughter was taken for further evaluation.

"It's the call you hope you never get. It's that call every parent is afraid can happen to them," Crinnion said.

With all the time that had passed, Officer White still had Crystalin in mind. Ten years ago, he wanted to test his luck. He decided to reach out.

"I never really expected to find her. It was just a shot in the dark," White said.

After years of contact, they met each other face to face for the first time Monday. It was a tearful, joyous reunion for all.

"It was on my bucket list to somehow get to see her in person and here she is," White said.

White and Crystalin plan to keep in contact and hope to see each other again soon.