Woman reunites with New Mexico officer who saved her life
Faith Egbuonu
February 04, 2019 07:33 PM
RUIDOSO, N.M.- A woman whose life was saved 35 years ago, when she was a baby, met the retired Roswell police officer who kept her alive Monday.
"He saved my life. He gave me life. I feel like he's the closest thing that I have to a father because he gave me my life back,' Crystalin Hills said.
Hills was nine months old when she stopped breathing at daycare. The Roswell Police Department received a call reporting a deceased baby.
That's when officer Charlie White rushed to the scene.
"I pulled up and saw a babysitter standing on the front porch with this little blue limp baby that stopped breathing. She was hollering for help," Officer White said.
He performed CPR until she began to breathe on her own, then he left the scene.
Crystalin's mother, Kate Crinnion, said she was terrified when she got the call. She rushed to the hospital where her daughter was taken for further evaluation.
"It's the call you hope you never get. It's that call every parent is afraid can happen to them," Crinnion said.
With all the time that had passed, Officer White still had Crystalin in mind. Ten years ago, he wanted to test his luck. He decided to reach out.
"I never really expected to find her. It was just a shot in the dark," White said.
After years of contact, they met each other face to face for the first time Monday. It was a tearful, joyous reunion for all.
"It was on my bucket list to somehow get to see her in person and here she is," White said.
White and Crystalin plan to keep in contact and hope to see each other again soon.
Credits
Faith Egbuonu
Updated: February 04, 2019 07:33 PM
Created: February 04, 2019 07:13 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved