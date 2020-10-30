Woman says she called police before deadly shooting at Albuquerque park

"I called the police, I called 911, I saw four kids walking around the park, carrying guns waving them around," she said.

"They were just twisting their guns around and joking around like it was no big deal," she added. "Like the guns are a part of them, like the gun are a cane. They are walking with like it's okay and it's not okay!"

She believes if police had monitored the park, the homicide may have prevented.

"I'm nervous. I'm anxious. I'm afraid that something is going to happen," she said. "Even last night, after the shooting, after everything happened, after the park shooting we heard seven more rounds go off behind our home and I called them again."

Police told the woman the shooting was an isolated incident.