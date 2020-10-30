Woman says she called police before deadly shooting at Albuquerque park | KOB 4
Advertisement

Woman says she called police before deadly shooting at Albuquerque park

Megan Abundis
Updated: October 30, 2020 10:12 PM
Created: October 30, 2020 09:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A mother of five is concerned about crime at North Domingo Baca Park. 

A person was killed there Thursday night.

Advertisement

"Anytime I get in and out of my car, I'm ducking and dodging anytime I hear a car," said the woman who wanted to remain anonymous. "I'm ducking behind a car because I'm afraid it might be another shooter. I don't even feel comfortable in my own home."

She had a feeling something bad would happen Thursday night.

"I called the police, I called 911, I saw four kids walking around the park, carrying guns waving them around," she said.

"They were just twisting their guns around and joking around like it was no big deal," she added. "Like the guns are a part of them, like the gun are a cane. They are walking with like it's okay and it's not okay!"

She believes if police had monitored the park, the homicide may have prevented. 

"I'm nervous. I'm anxious. I'm afraid that something is going to happen," she said. "Even last night, after the shooting, after everything happened, after the park shooting we heard seven more rounds go off behind our home and I called them again."

Police told the woman the shooting was an isolated incident.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman says she called police before deadly shooting at Albuquerque park
Woman says she called police before deadly shooting at Albuquerque park
New Mexico's frontline workers share their experiences with treating COVID-19 patients
New Mexico's frontline workers share their experiences with treating COVID-19 patients
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,010 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,010 additional COVID-19 cases
Is New Mexico a battleground state?
Is New Mexico a battleground state?
How do COVID-19 death statistics compare to the flu in New Mexico?
How do COVID-19 death statistics compare to the flu in New Mexico?
Advertisement


Woman says she called police before deadly shooting at Albuquerque park
Woman says she called police before deadly shooting at Albuquerque park
Las Cruces mailing masks to residents to slow spread of COVID-19
Las Cruces mailing masks to residents to slow spread of COVID-19
New Mexico's frontline workers share their experiences with treating COVID-19 patients
New Mexico's frontline workers share their experiences with treating COVID-19 patients
How do COVID-19 death statistics compare to the flu in New Mexico?
How do COVID-19 death statistics compare to the flu in New Mexico?
Is New Mexico a battleground state?
Is New Mexico a battleground state?