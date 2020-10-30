Woman says she called police before deadly shooting at Albuquerque park

Megan Abundis
Updated: October 30, 2020 10:12 PM
Created: October 30, 2020 09:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A mother of five is concerned about crime at North Domingo Baca Park.
"Anytime I get in and out of my car, I'm ducking and dodging anytime I hear a car," said the woman who wanted to remain anonymous. "I'm ducking behind a car because I'm afraid it might be another shooter. I don't even feel comfortable in my own home."
She had a feeling something bad would happen Thursday night.
"I called the police, I called 911, I saw four kids walking around the park, carrying guns waving them around," she said.
"They were just twisting their guns around and joking around like it was no big deal," she added. "Like the guns are a part of them, like the gun are a cane. They are walking with like it's okay and it's not okay!"
She believes if police had monitored the park, the homicide may have prevented.
"I'm nervous. I'm anxious. I'm afraid that something is going to happen," she said. "Even last night, after the shooting, after everything happened, after the park shooting we heard seven more rounds go off behind our home and I called them again."
Police told the woman the shooting was an isolated incident.
