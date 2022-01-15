Woman sentenced in scheme to steal iPods intended for kids

The Associated Press
Created: January 15, 2022 08:11 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico school district employee faces 18 months in prison after sentenced in a yearslong scheme to steal and resell thousands of Apple iPods intended for children on the Navajo Nation.
Kristy Stock of Waterflow was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Maryland after previously pleading guilty to interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax fraud.
According to federal prosecutors, Stock stole up to 250 iPods at a time and provided them to codefendants who bought the devices from Stock and resold them via eBay at a profit.
Prosecutors said Stock formerly worked for the Central Consolidated School District headquartered in Shiprock
(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)