Woman shot through the hand while she was asleep

The pattern of bullet holes led police officers to Roybal’s neighbor Michael Andrade, who Roybal shares a wall with.

Andrade told officers he was moving his gun when he pulled the trigger— thinking there was not a round in the chamber. Andrade also told police he had been drinking.

Roybal said she is lucky to still be alive.

“If I hadn't moved my head it would have just shot me, just gone through my head,” she said.

Her neighbor has been taken into custody by police and faces charges of aggravated battery and negligent use of a deadly weapon.