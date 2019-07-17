Woman sues Santa Fe hospital over alleged assault during procedure | KOB 4
Woman sues Santa Fe hospital over alleged assault during procedure

Marian Camacho
July 17, 2019 11:35 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – A Los Alamos newspaper editor has filed a lawsuit claiming she was assaulted while numb during a procedure at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center.

Jill McLaughlin filed the lawsuit last month saying that while her arms were numb during a procedure, a hospital employee used her hand to fondle himself.

McLaughlin was head down on the table unable to move.

She reported the incident to the Santa Fe Police Department and the hospital. The police department is now actively investigating.

