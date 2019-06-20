Woman wanted for harboring, transporting immigrants | KOB 4
Advertisement

Woman wanted for harboring, transporting immigrants

Woman wanted for harboring, transporting immigrants

KOB Web Staff
June 20, 2019 10:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Chaves County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Christine Mcdonald, 44.

Advertisement

She is wanted on a felony warrant for harboring and transporting undocumented immigrants.

On Friday, the Chaves County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies found migrants from Guatemala in a stash house in Roswell. 

Anyone with information about Mcdonald's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chaves County Sheriff's Office or Homeland Security.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: June 20, 2019 10:36 AM
Created: June 20, 2019 10:31 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New inflatable waterpark opens in Ruidoso
New inflatable waterpark opens in Ruidoso
Woman arrested after SWAT standoff
Woman arrested after SWAT standoff
Albuquerque powerlifter to compete in national competition
Albuquerque powerlifter to compete in national competition
Family shocked that seizure medication skyrocketed to $20,000 a month
Family shocked that seizure medication skyrocketed to $20,000 a month
Major construction underway at Winrock
Major construction underway at Winrock
Advertisement




New Mexico issues tax rebates to film industry
New Mexico issues tax rebates to film industry
Governor calls Trump deportation tweets 'heinous'
Governor calls Trump deportation tweets 'heinous'
Union contract calls for wage increase for Santa Fe police officers
Union contract calls for wage increase for Santa Fe police officers
Woman wanted for harboring, transporting immigrants
Woman wanted for harboring, transporting immigrants
Fireworks sales begin in New Mexico
Fireworks sales begin in New Mexico