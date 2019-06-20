Woman wanted for harboring, transporting immigrants
June 20, 2019 10:36 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Chaves County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Christine Mcdonald, 44.
She is wanted on a felony warrant for harboring and transporting undocumented immigrants.
On Friday, the Chaves County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies found migrants from Guatemala in a stash house in Roswell.
Anyone with information about Mcdonald's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chaves County Sheriff's Office or Homeland Security.
