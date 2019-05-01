Woman wanted for murder in western NM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI is trying to locate a woman who is wanted for murder.
Trudy Martinez, 28, is accused of shooting and killing an adult in Twin Lakes on Friday night.
The FBI says she fled the scene with her children, a 10-year-old, a 9-year-old and a 5-year-old.
The FBI said Martinez should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300.
