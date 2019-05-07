Woman with more than 70 dogs sparks concern

Two other women raised concerns about breeding and sick puppies that were being sold at Luv U Back.

However, the owner of Luv U Back said she does her best to give dogs good life. She said, otherwise, they would be put down.

"I don't claim to be perfect,” said Vickie Willey, the owner and operator of Luv U Back.

Willey estimated that she had 75 dogs on her property. She said she gets some of them from the Deming Luna County Humane Society.

The latest animal inspection showed that she had 92 dogs. Earlier in the year, she had 111 dogs.

Willey said she never mistreated her dogs. She provided index cards that show vaccination records for dozens of dogs.

KOB 4 was there last winter when a Luna County animal sanctuary was being shut down. The Ruff Ruff animal sanctuary ended with one man being found guilty for the death of 10 dogs.

County officials are now working on a comprehensive animal welfare ordinance they hope to have complete by this summer.

The next Luna County Commissioners meeting was moved up to May 8. It begins at 9 a.m.