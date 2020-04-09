Workforce Solutions expected to take more than 20,000 calls in a week

McCamley said they are on track to talk with 20,000 people this week.

"People are getting their benefits, you'll see that the trust fund itself has declined, which means that money is going out, and people are getting it in their bank accounts, and they're getting it on a debit cards," McCamley said. "And once again, we're doing everything we can to help as many people as possible get those resources, so they can stay safe."

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham addressed major flaws in the unemployment filling system, which she said is a national issue, during a briefing Thursday.

"I don’t think this is an effective tool to provide the benefit that we all pay into-- that is intended to keep family’s whole," she said. "These systems are a mess, ours included. We are making the kinds of adjustments, we are changing things in a way that makes us a more user-friendly."

