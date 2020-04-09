Workforce Solutions expected to take more than 20,000 calls in a week | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Workforce Solutions expected to take more than 20,000 calls in a week

Megan Abundis
Updated: April 09, 2020 10:12 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 07:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Workforce Solutions has been overwhelmed with New Mexican applying for unemployment benefits.

The department recognizes that wait times have been long, and they are working to address the issue.

Advertisement

"We've been asking people to call in on a basis that tracks the last digit of their social security numbers, so zero to three Monday, four to six Tuesday, and seven to nine Wednesday," said Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley. "We've also been working very hard to not only get more people on the phones but increase our hours. So yesterday we actually started increasing our hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We finally have enough people on the phones to be able to make that work."

McCamley said the department took 3,5000 phone calls on April 1. After the department extended hours, workers were able to take 4,200 calls. 

McCamley said they are on track to talk with 20,000 people this week.

"People are getting their benefits, you'll see that the trust fund itself has declined, which means that money is going out, and people are getting it in their bank accounts, and they're getting it on a debit cards," McCamley said. "And once again, we're doing everything we can to help as many people as possible get those resources, so they can stay safe."

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham addressed major flaws in the unemployment filling system, which she said is a national issue, during a briefing Thursday.

"I don’t think this is an effective tool to provide the benefit that we all pay into-- that is intended to keep family’s whole," she said. "These systems are a mess, ours included. We are making the kinds of adjustments, we are changing things in a way that makes us a more user-friendly."

Click here to watch a recent Workforce Solutions town tall, which addressed many common questions


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
Lovelace cuts pay, hours during COVID-19 crisis
Lovelace cuts pay, hours during COVID-19 crisis
Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak
Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak
Navajo Nation encourages families to learn the native language while staying at home
Navajo Nation encourages families to learn the native language while staying at home
New Mexico governor Oks pay raises for Cabinet secretaries
New Mexico governor Oks pay raises for Cabinet secretaries
Advertisement


Holding a picture of her mother, governor pleads with people to practice social distancing
Holding a picture of her mother, governor pleads with people to practice social distancing
Workforce Solutions expected to take more than 20,000 calls in a week
Workforce Solutions expected to take more than 20,000 calls in a week
Multiple programs offer help for small businesses impacted by COVID-19
Multiple programs offer help for small businesses impacted by COVID-19
Lovelace cuts pay, hours during COVID-19 crisis
Lovelace cuts pay, hours during COVID-19 crisis
Albuquerque nail salon providing Easter goodie bags for kids
Albuquerque nail salon providing Easter goodie bags for kids