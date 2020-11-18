Workforce Solutions reports 'all hands on deck' as more people apply for unemployment benefits

"We're monitoring the situation this week. We won't know how many people are back on until this week and maybe next week," McCamley said. "But we're monitoring the situation closely. All we can do is help as many people as we can get back in."

McCamley said people who were previously receiving unemployment benefits can reopen their claim online.

However, self-employed workers will have to submit a short re-application.

McCamley said there is no definite timeline for when applicants will begin receiving their money.

"It really depends on the claim, and we have to handle that on a case-by-case basis," he said. "All we can tell folks is we have all hands on deck in our department. We are processing those claims literally as fast as we can."

As the claims climb again, the state's unemployment trust fund is dwindling.

McCamley says they've already been forced to borrow $140 million dollars from the federal government since September.



