Workforce Solutions secretary tells lawmakers 'people need help'

“We’re basically doing that by swapping funds with increases in our allocations from the federal government," McCamley said.

The state’s unemployment fund ran out in September.

Since then, the state has borrowed about $150 million to pay unemployment benefits. It could borrow another $100 million by the end of the year.



“Unfortunately, we don’t know how many people are going to get back on the system because of the current public health order, and we’ll have a better idea about that in a couple of weeks, and we’ll be able to project a little bit more about what that debt means,” McCamley said.

During the upcoming legislative session, state lawmakers will decide how to pay back the federal government.