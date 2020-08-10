Workforce Solutions waiting on guidance from federal government about Trump's executive order | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Created: August 10, 2020 02:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that he said would expand unemployment benefits, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is waiting for guidance from federal government on how to execute the order.

The order adds up to $400 of assistance to unemployment benefits. However, the state would need to pay 25% of funds.

The Department of Workforce Solutions said it still needs to hear from the U.S. Department of Labor before any changes to benefits could occur. 

The department will make an announcement once they find what people need to do to get the additional benefits. There is no need for people to call at this time, the department states. 


