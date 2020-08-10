Workforce Solutions waiting on guidance from federal government about Trump's executive order

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that he said would expand unemployment benefits, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is waiting for guidance from federal government on how to execute the order.
The order adds up to $400 of assistance to unemployment benefits. However, the state would need to pay 25% of funds.
The Department of Workforce Solutions said it still needs to hear from the U.S. Department of Labor before any changes to benefits could occur.
The department will make an announcement once they find what people need to do to get the additional benefits. There is no need for people to call at this time, the department states.
President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum on Aug. 8 to offer “lost wages assistance” to enhance UI benefits. At this time we are waiting on official guidance from @USDOL. There is no need to contact us at this time. We will announce more information once it is available.— NMDWS (@NMDWS) August 10, 2020
