Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Deming man killed by officers

The lawsuit alleges the shooting occurred because of a lack of appropriate officer supervision, training and planning. The family said Valencia was known to have a mental illness and to carry toy guns. They said at no time did he raise or point a gun, and they claim no one other than law enforcement was ever found to have had an actual gun.

The family alleges the shooting was unjustified and amounted to excessive force, assault, battery and homicide and are seeking damages in the lawsuit stemming from the actions of the defendants.