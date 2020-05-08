WWII veteran greeted to drive-by celebration for his 98th birthday

Carpenter served in WWII from 1943 to 1945.

Sons said Carpenter’s background reflects the true world hero he is.

“He flew a p47 Thunderbolt 2000 horsepower airplane with a single seat, had 450 caliber machine guns on the right wing, 450 caliber machine guns on the left wing, a 500 pound bomb on the bottom of the right wing, a 500 pound bomb on the bottom of the left wing and a 300 pound bomb underneath his seat at the belly of the plane,” he said.

“His mission was to stop the supplied to the Nazi soldiers who were fighting the allied forces, so Tom not only did that and won the war—Thank God we got freedom in the United States of America, because of these kinds of men, but he came home alive,” Sons said.

Carpenter said he couldn’t be happier with his 98th birthday drive-by celebration.

“Well, I don’t feel any worse than I did a few days ago,” he said. “I’m doing well. I don’t have any pain anywhere, I’m doing real good and I thank the Lord for it.”

Carpenter also has an autobiography at the Roswell Public Library, titled ‘To Texas with Love: Memoirs of a WWII Fighter Pilot’