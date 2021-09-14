WWII veteran will celebrate his 100th birthday next week

He's making the best of it, staying active along the way. Most of his golf games include his daughter Kathy by his side.

"I can't believe he's going to be 100 because this is my dad. He's always been energetic, he's always been positive. It's hard to believe that he's going to be 100 years old,” said Kathy Lamotte.

Ice was a bomber pilot during World War II, and he's always happy to share his stories – now spanning a century. His daughter said her dad has never met a stranger.

"And I hear so many stories out here on the golf course people coming up to him and saying, you know, 'Don, I had this procedure, that surgery, or whatever and I thought I would never be out here but I look at you and I go, well, if Don can do it I'm gonna be out here too playing golf when I'm old and gray.’”