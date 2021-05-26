Wyoming smokejumper critically injured in New Mexico | KOB 4
Wyoming smokejumper critically injured in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: May 26, 2021 05:34 PM

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Montana have identified a wildland firefighter who was critically injured while fighting a wildfire on private land in southwestern New Mexico.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana says Tim Hart of Cody, Wyoming was injured Monday in the Animas Mountains.

Forest spokeswoman Marna Daley says Hart was injured in a hard landing after parachuting into rocky terrain.

Hart is a member of an elite Hotshot crew based in West Yellowstone, Montana.

The U.S. Forest Service said Hart was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday in El Paso, Texas.


