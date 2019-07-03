Xcel Energy seeks rate hike for New Mexico customers

Xcel officials say the investments are helping sustain a booming economy in eastern New Mexico. If approved, residential customer bills would increase by about $7.80 starting in mid-2020.

Xcel says natural gas will continue to be part of its portfolio as fuel costs have hit historic lows.

Wind turbines make up about 20% of the supply. The utility says the Sagamore Wind Project near Portales is expected to be completed next year.

