Yoga studio for children opens in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — A new Santa Fe yoga studio is hoping to bring some zen to New Mexico children.
“I wanted to create a portal for children, where they could connect to peace through mindfulness meditation, and movement. And I wanted to help parents raise peaceful kids in a vibration of love,” said Kat Walsh, the owner of Peace Place for Kids.
The new studio is offering yoga classes geared toward young kids as well as adults. Walsh says she was originally planning to open in New York City, but once the pandemic hit, she saw the need for a place like this in New Mexico.
“I've taught kids in many different places. and usually, it's adult studios,” she said. “When they walk in, there's this huge studio, and these little, little children, and I thought I want them to feel right away that this is a place for them.”
Walsh says the goal is not to be perfect but to encourage kids to embrace their bodies and minds together.
"These kids, once they learn the power of their thoughts, they will have the power to have peaceful, joyful, loving lives.”
The studio opened earlier this year, but the grand opening is set for Saturday, April 9. Walsh says the big event will include performances from a local shaman, a group mural project, and free crystals for the first 50 kids.
Walsh says it’s likely she will need to find a bigger place in Santa Fe and says it’s possible there could be a location in Albuquerque one day.
