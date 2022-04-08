Yoga studio for children opens in Santa Fe

Walsh says the goal is not to be perfect but to encourage kids to embrace their bodies and minds together.

"These kids, once they learn the power of their thoughts, they will have the power to have peaceful, joyful, loving lives.”

The studio opened earlier this year, but the grand opening is set for Saturday, April 9. Walsh says the big event will include performances from a local shaman, a group mural project, and free crystals for the first 50 kids.

Walsh says it’s likely she will need to find a bigger place in Santa Fe and says it’s possible there could be a location in Albuquerque one day.