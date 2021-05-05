You Asked 4 It: What is virga? | KOB 4
You Asked 4 It: What is virga?

Ivan Cabrera
Updated: May 05, 2021 06:52 PM
Created: May 05, 2021 04:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series:

What is verga?

Ivan explains verga is essentially precipitation that evaporates before it reaches the ground.

Watch the video to learn more

If you’ve got a burning question you Ivan or want Meteorologist Eddie Garcia, email it to egarcia@kob.com or icabrera@kob.com


